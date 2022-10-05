Aaron Judge Reacts to Fan Who Caught Home Run Ball No. 62

Hours after Aaron Judge crushed his historic 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, the Yankees outfielder had a chance to reflect on becoming the American League’s new single-season home run king.

In exceeding Roger Maris’s single-season mark of 61 homers, a lucky fan by the name of Cory Youmans was determined to snag the ball from Judge’s celebrated home run, leaping from his seat to secure a piece of sports history that is estimated worth $2 million, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

While Youmans has not thought about what he will do with the slugger’s home run ball, the Yankees star told reporters it would be good if it was returned to him. However, at the same token, Judge acknowledged that his historic homer was essentially one in a lifetime for MLB fans.

“It would be great to get it back but, you know, it’s a souvenir for a fan,” Judge said. “So, they made a great catch out there and they’ve got every right to it.”

Judge secured the milestone homer as the leadoff hitter in the first inning off Rangers pitcher, Jesus Tinoco, in the second game of a doubleheader against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Prior to the four-time All-Star owning the AL’s single-season mark for home runs, Maris’s record of 61 home runs stood for 61 years from when he broke Babe Ruth’s record of 60 homers.

Judge has recorded the seventh-most home runs in a single season in AL and NL history behind Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

