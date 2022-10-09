After trailing 8–1 at one point during Game 2 of Saturday’s AL Wild Card tilt against the Blue Jays, the Mariners stormed back behind a four-run sixth inning and four-run eighth inning to tie the game.

The eighth inning was especially chaotic, as J.P. Crawford’s blooper to shallow right center caused a collision between Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and center fielder George Springer. The play led to three runs scoring and Springer getting carted off the field as a result of taking a forearm to the head.

After Adam Frazier doubled to give the Mariners the 10–9 lead in the top of the ninth, George Kirby closed things out on the mound for the Mariners in the bottom of the inning, sending the Mariners to the ALDS for the first time since 2001. It marked the biggest comeback by a team to win a series-clinching game in MLB history.

Seattle made sure to embrace the moment to celebrate ending the 21-year drought, and the Blue Jays did not look too happy about their opponents dancing on their field after they were eliminated.

The Mariners will head to Houston to take on the Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. The time of the game is TBD.

