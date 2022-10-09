In the top of the eighth inning of Saturday night’s American League Wild Card game between the Blue Jays and Mariners, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette went into shallow right center to chase down a fly ball.

Center fielder George Springer came sprinting in to field the fly ball himself when he collided with Bichette, taking a forearm to the forehead.

Springer remained on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.

The Blue Jays held a three-run lead at the time, but the collision on the J.P. Crawford fly ball led to all three runners scoring to tie the game at nine.

The Mariners eventually won the game 10–9, as they overcame an 8–2 deficit to win the series 2–0 and set the record for the largest comeback ever for a team to win a postseason series. Seattle will now play in the ALDS for the first time since the 2001 season.

More MLB Coverage: