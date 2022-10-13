Carlos Correa to Opt Out of Twins Contract, Hit Free Agency

Carlos Correa has decided to test the free agency pool this offseason.

The Twins shortstop chose to exercise his opt-out clause, allowing him to become a free agent, he told newspaper El Nuevo Día. He was set to make over $35 million with Minnesota next year, had he opted in. Correa’s decision comes after the first MLB season of his career in which he did not make an appearance in the playoffs.

Minnesota (78–84) finished third in the American League central. Prior to this season, the two-time All-Star made the playoffs for seven consecutive years while playing for the Astros, winning a World Series in 2017.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins that included multiple opt-outs. Before signing a deal with Minnesota, the 28-year-old was hoping to secure a long-term deal in Houston, but failed to do so.

In choosing to opt-out, Correa believes this is the “right decision” for where he is currently in his career. However, he remains open to the possibility of returning to the franchise.

“I have a good relationship with Minnesota. I am very interested in being able to return,” Correa told Puerto Rico-based newspaper. “I have been in this business for a long time, and I know that things do not always go the way one wants them to.”

Two weeks ago, Correa shared a noteworthy metaphor about the way he felt about his future going into the offseason as a way to see how much Twins’ organization valued him as an asset.

“When I go to the mall, and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it,” Correa said, via Fox 9 Sports. “I ask how much it costs, and I buy it. So, if you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here, and if they want my product, they just have got to come get it.”

But prior to the iconic statement, Correa told MLB.com on Aug. 24 that he planned to play for Minnesota for a “long time.”

“The goal is to build something special with the organization [Twins], and hopefully, be here long term with the Twins,” Correa said. “Right now, I see myself playing with the Twins for a long time.”

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 136 games this season. During the regular season, Correa finished fifth among shortstops in the American League in wins above replacement with 4.4.

