Correa Drops an Iconic Quote About Possibility of Staying With Twins

With the Twins officially out of playoff contention, shortstop Carlos Correa has a lot to think about this offseason regarding his future with the team.

This season marks the first time in his eight-year MLB career in which Correa has not made the playoffs. Correa made the playoffs for seven years straight while playing on the Astros.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with Minnesota ahead of the 2022 season. The contract included a player opt-out after each of the first two seasons, meaning Correa could potentially leave Minnesota this offseason.

When he was asked about his future on Thursday, Correa offered an interesting metaphor to describe his thought process heading into the offseason.

“When I go to the mall, and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it,” Correa said, via Fox 9 Sports. “I ask how much it costs, and I buy it. So, if you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here, and if they want my product, they just have got to come get it.”

So, it sounds like the shortstop wants the Twins to put up a fight for his return next season. If the Twins don’t show interest in him soon, it’s possible Correa could opt out of his current contract.

Correa’s quote on Thursday comes just about a month after he told reporters that he sees himself “playing with the Twins for a long time,” per MLB.com.

Through 130 games this season, Correa is averaging .287/.363/.463. He has 143 hits, 68 runs and 21 home runs.

