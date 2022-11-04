Mets’ Canha Says Jacob deGrom Wants to Stay With Team

The Mets enter this offseason with a few important free agents, none bigger than star pitcher Jacob deGrom.

No one outside the Mets has really been able to gauge whether deGrom wants to return or not, but it appears that one of deGrom’s teammates is confident he does. Outfielder Mark Canha said that he’s talked with deGrom about potentially staying together next year.

“Jake told me he wants to come back, too, and he really likes it here, too.” Canha said, via The New York Post’s Mike Puma. “I’m hopeful for Jake.”

DeGrom is widely expected to opt out of the two years remaining in his contract, making him arguably the best pitcher on the market. There have been a few rumors regarding his free agency, but nothing concrete as to how the two-time Cy Young winner is thinking.

Canha isn’t the first of deGrom’s friends within baseball to hint at deGrom’s satisfaction in New York, as Phillies pitcher and former Mets pitcher Zach Wheeler also said deGrom was “happy” with the Mets.

In addition to deGrom, the Mets also face the risk of losing outfielder Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Diaz and pitcher Chris Bassitt in the open market. Canha said he believes Bassitt wants to return, and while he doesn’t know how Nimmo and Diaz are thinking, he would “love” for both to come back.

