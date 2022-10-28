Zack Wheeler Says Jacob deGrom Is ‘Happy’ With Mets

Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract with the Mets and become a free agent this offseason, making him one of the more intriguing stories of the offseason. And, while there have been rumors as to deGrom’s desire to leave New York, his former teammate implied that may be over blown.

Zack Wheeler, who spent six years with deGrom in New York, said that the star pitcher has talked to him about how much he’s enjoyed playing for the Mets.

“He told me he is happy there,” Wheeler said, via Mike Puma of the New York Post. “I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done.”

DeGrom signed a five-year, $137 million extension before the 2019 season, but the deal included a player option for 2023 and a club option for 2024. All signs point to the 34-year old declining his player option this year to become a free agent.

Wheeler, who left New York for a five-year, $118 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019, acknowledged that he thinks deGrom is underpaid with his current deal.

“I don’t think it was the right compensation at the time,” he said. “I can’t speak for him, it’s a lot of money and it’s life-changing money and I think anybody would have taken that at the time. But at the same time people have seen what he’s done and maybe you can correct it along the way, and this is his chance to correct it.”

Both Wheeler and fellow former Mets-turned-Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard agree that Steve Cohen will probably be willing to spend whatever it takes to keep deGrom in New York.

“With Steve Cohen anything is possible, especially when you have a pitcher like deGrom—he’s got the potential and stuff to be the best pitcher ever to walk this earth,” Syndergaard said. “I just hope that he stays healthy.”

