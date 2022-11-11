Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team next season as the two sides have parted ways, the team announced. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Click turned down a one-year contract for the 2023 season instead of returning for a chance at a repeat.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward.”

Click arrived in Houston after after 15 years with the Rays organization. He took over as Houston’s general manager in 2020, after the team fired Jeff Luhnow following the team’s sign-stealing scandal. In three years, Click helped build three straight ALCS teams, two AL Champions and one World Series champion in Houston.

However, despite the success, Crane didn’t appear to want to commit long-term to either his manager or general manager. While Dusty Baker decided to take a one-year deal to remain the Astros manager for 2023, Click appears to want more security in his deal.

It is unclear which direction Houston will go with its general manager vacancy. Former assistant general manager David Stearns recently stepped down as the Brewers president, but he is still under contract with Milwaukee for another year.

