On Thursday, the Brewers announced that David Stearns is stepping down from his role as the team’s president of baseball operations. He will remain in an advisory role while senior vice president and general manager Matt Arnold will transition into the lead role to oversee baseball operations for Milwaukee.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” Stearn said in a release. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. This is certainly the case today.”

Attanasio is the team owner and has surely enjoyed Stearns’s tenure with the team. Stearns joined the Brewers in 2015 as its general manager and he was promoted to president in January 2019. Milwaukee has appeared in the postseason in four of the last five years but finished with a 86–76 record this past season, missing the playoffs.

“Over the last seven years, David not only led our baseball operations at a high level, but he has also become a good friend,” Attanasio said. “Our discussions about his long-term plans have always been open and candid, and while I am disappointed that David is stepping down, I am grateful to David and know he has a bright future.”

