Dodgers Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw to One-Year Contract

The Dodgers announced that they have re-signed pitcher Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal worth $20 million for the 2023 season.

The veteran starter was a free agent for the second straight season, but decided to stay in Los Angeles as he prepares to enter his 16th year with the team. Last season, Kershaw made 22 starts with a 2.28 ERA on his way to the ninth All-Star appearance of his career. However, he battled injuries throughout the year.

Another season with the Dodgers will allow Kershaw to continue climbing up the team records leaderboard. Kershaw is already the Dodgers’ all-time strikeouts leader, and he is 12 wins away from second place on the team’s career victories list.

Bringing back Kershaw is even more important for Los Angeles considering Walker Buehler will miss most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The team also lost Tyler Anderson to the Angels, and it may lose Andrew Heaney in free agency as well, creating a few holes in the rotation.

Now, Los Angeles likely will focus on the shortstop position, as the team must either find a way to bring back or replace Trea Turner, one of the most coveted free agents on the open market.