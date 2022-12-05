Phillies, Trea Turner Agree on 11-Year Contract

Free agent shortstop Trea Turner reportedly has agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The contract, which will have a full no-trade clause, ranks as the ninth-richest contract in MLB history by total value, according to Baseball Reference. The Angels’ Mike Trout has the largest current contract at $426.5 million over 12 years.

Turner is headed to Philadelphia after two seasons with the Dodgers. The two-time All-Star previously played for the Nationals from 2015 to ’21, winning a World Series with them in ’19.

This news comes after The Athletic reported on Friday that the Phillies would meet with four top shortstops—Turner, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts—in hopes of signing one. The team ultimately decided to go with Turner.

Turner finished the 2022 season with a .298/.343/.466 slash line after earning his second All-Star selection. In 160 games, he had 101 runs, 21 home runs and 100 RBIs.

