The Rangers’ aggressive offseason on the mound continued on Tuesday with the news that the club has agreed to contract terms with left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.

The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and later confirmed by ESPN’s Alden González.

It’s a two-year deal worth $25 million with with a potential opt-out in the middle, per ESPN. The contract value can increase to $37 million with incentives.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Texas signing Jacob deGrom to a five-year deal worth $222 million over the weekend.

Last year with the Dodgers, Heaney compiled a 4–4 record with a 3.10 ERA. The lefty started in 14 of his 16 appearances, striking out 110 batters in 72 2/3 innings.

Before that, the 31-year-old had stints with the Marlins, Angels and Yankees. He has a career ERA of 4.56 in the majors.