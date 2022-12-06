Rangers to Sign LHP Andrew Heaney, per Report
The Rangers’ aggressive offseason on the mound continued on Tuesday with the news that the club has agreed to contract terms with left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and later confirmed by ESPN’s Alden González.
It’s a two-year deal worth $25 million with with a potential opt-out in the middle, per ESPN. The contract value can increase to $37 million with incentives.
The acquisition comes on the heels of Texas signing Jacob deGrom to a five-year deal worth $222 million over the weekend.
Last year with the Dodgers, Heaney compiled a 4–4 record with a 3.10 ERA. The lefty started in 14 of his 16 appearances, striking out 110 batters in 72 2/3 innings.
Before that, the 31-year-old had stints with the Marlins, Angels and Yankees. He has a career ERA of 4.56 in the majors.