MLB Free Agency 2023: Best Destinations for SS Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa is on the clock now that Trea Turner and Aaron Judge have landed new deals in this year’s MLB free agency.

There are several teams remaining in the sweepstakes to land the free-agent shortstop. In October, Correa opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins to test free agency.

The two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins ahead of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old hammered 22 homers, recorded 64 RBIs and slashed .291/.366/.467 in 136 games in the ’22 campaign.

As suitors continue their pursuit of Correa, the Twins have done their due diligence in attempting to keep him in Minnesota. Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reported Minnesota met with Correa twice since the league’s Winter Meetings began Sunday. If unable to return Correa, Minnesota’s emergency plan includes pursuing Dansby Swanson, the shortstop who recorded 25 homers last season for the Braves.

In May, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported there was an “industry assumption” that Correa would opt out if he concluded the season on a high mark. While there are several teams still in pursuit of Correa’s services, take a look at three teams to keep an eye on.

After not landing the most popular free agent in Judge this offseason, the Giants could reportedly be a strong fit for Correa. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that San Francisco was “the most obvious fit” for Correa in that the franchise has $300 million to spend on him. Correa could potentially find himself in the Bay Area as his next MLB home.

The Dodgers have the money to spend on Correa now that Turner has found a new home in Philadelphia along with other players like Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Tyler Anderson who are no longer under contract with the team. Andrew Friedman, Dodgers’ president of operations, has shown that he will spend big bucks when needed with nods to the deals involving Mookie Bets and Freddie Freeman. However, the one thing that could hold a Correa-Dodgers acquisition from coming to fruition would reportedly be Correa’s link to the Astros sign-stealing scandal in their World Series win against Los Angeles in 2017, according to Rosenthal.

While reports have surfaced that Swanson is Chicago’s target, the possibility of Correa landing in the Windy City cannot be ruled out yet.