The Padres and Xander Bogaerts are reportedly in agreement on an 11-year contract worth $280 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal will keep Bogaerts under contract through his age-40 season.

The move comes after the Padres made effort to sign Aaron Judge and Trea Turner this winter, and adds another star bat to a lineup that already features Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Boston loses its start shortstop, who elected to opt-out of his deal to enter the free-agent market. Bogaerts has been part of the Boston organization since he was 16 years old and has won two World Series with the team. During November’s general manager meetings, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was clear that signing Bogaerts was their priority, but they ultimately lost out.

“We want him here. He makes us better,” Bloom said in November. “We respect his right to exercise [the opt-out] and to explore the market. We want him back and we will stay engaged with him. [Bogaerts is] our first choice. That’s not going to change.”

Bogaerts slashed .307/.377/.456 and had 15 home runs this past season. The four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger will look to continue his star-level play now going into his 11th year in the majors.