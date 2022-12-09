With Aaron Judge and Trea Turner off the board, Carlos Correa is the biggest free agent name available on the market. The shortstop, who spent last season with the Twins, has the chance to land the huge long-term contract that he didn’t get last year.

At the moment, Correa’s market is a little unclear. The Giants, Cubs and Dodgers are all potential fits, but no team seems to be the favorite. However, ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks one big market team may be the team to watch.

“The team I’m watching at the moment—the Yankees,” Olney said of Correa’s free agency on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. “Because I’m definitely picking up a lot of vibes there that yeah they signed Aaron Judge to that $360 million deal, but they’re working on something big.”

New York just signed Aaron Judge to a monster contract, and is reportedly looking into other players at the top of the market. However, signing Correa would be a whole other level of bold, as the team chose not to go after him last offseason. It would also be a bit surprising, as the Yankees seem to believe in their shortstop prospects enough to pass on other free agents at the position.

If Correa does go to New York, it would be one of the biggest free agent signings in baseball history and would be a very old school Yankees move.