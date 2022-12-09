Carlos Rodón is among the biggest-name starting pitchers remaining available on the free agent market. Fresh off of their huge win to lock up superstar outfielder Aaron Judge, the Yankees are reportedly involved in the Rodón sweepstakes, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The lefty, who will turn 30-years-old on Saturday, already has a robust market with teams like the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants, Mets and Rangers connected to him throughout free agency. Now, Heyman says the Yankees are motivated to add another arm, in part to “please Judge,” the clear face of the team.

Heyman says Rodón can also help the Yankees shore up the top of its rotation as the team seeks to compete with the World Series champion Astros.

Rodón is coming off of back-to-back All-Star seasons. After spending the first seven years of his career with the White Sox, topping out with an impressive 13–5, 2.37 ERA season in 2021, he spent ’22 with the Giants, going 14–8 and pitching to a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts. He struck out 237 batters while posting a WHIP of 1.028.

Heyman reports that the Miami native prefers to be on the East Coast, however, giving the Yankees hope that they can swoop in to sign him away from San Francisco, one of the teams they beat out for Judge.

Rodón signed a two-year deal worth $44 million with the Giants, and used a vested player option to opt out of the deal for ’23, after his successful season. He was set to make $22.5 million with the Giants, had he opted in for the final year of the deal.