Mets Trade Catcher James McCann to Orioles

The Mets’ busy offseason continued late on Wednesday, trading 2019 All-Star catcher James McCann to the Orioles. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report on the deal. New York is set to receive a player to be named later, and will pay $19 million of McCann’s remaining $24 million in the deal, Passan reports.

McCann, 32, struggled after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the Mets ahead of the 2021 season. In two seasons with the team, he appeared in 182 games, hitting .220/.282/.328 with just 13 home runs and 64 RBIs.

His place on the roster seemed uncertain after the team’s recent signing of Omar Narváez, a 2021 All-Star for the Brewers. The team also has veteran catcher Tomás Nido, who split time with McCann, on the roster, and the team’s top prospect Francisco Álvarez finished the season with the major league club.

In Baltimore, McCann is set to primarily play against left-handed pitching, Passan reports, and will serve as a backup to young star catcher Adley Rutschman.

The move comes less than a day after New York shocked baseball, swooping in to sign superstar shortstop Carlos Correa after his record deal with the Giants fell through due to a reported disagreement about his medical records. Correa is set to play third base for the club.