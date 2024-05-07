Dodgers News: Longtime MLB Veteran Calls Shohei Ohtani 'Best Hitter in the Game'
Shohei Ohtani's hot streak continued this past weekend, as his incredible hitting efforts helped lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a sweep over the Atlanta Braves. In the three-game series, Ohtani hit three home runs, six RBIs, and notched five runs. The Dodgers struck a blow in the rivalry between the two National League superpowers.
Ohtani's top performance came Sunday, when he went a terrific 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs, and broke the Dodgers record for most home runs hit by a Japanese-born player. This game even included the third-longest home run of Ohtani's career, at 464 feet.
While Ohtani is regularly commended for his play, his efforts this weekend solidified how great he is, and brought in even more praise: he won the NL Player of the Week award for the first time this season.
Former MLB utility player Mark DeRosa is joining in on the praise for Ohtani. DeRosa, who had a 15-year career playing for eight MLB teams, called Ohtani the "best hitter in the game."
"We're watching a guy take over the sport," DeRosa said on MLB Network. "He is trumping the game offensively ... He's doing Ruth-ian type stuff, he's doing Lou Gehrig-type stuff, he's doing Barry Bonds-type stuff. And by the way, he's been an ace . He's the best hitter in the sport, and it's kind of not close."
Through Monday, Ohtani is slashing .370/.434/.705 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs. He’s leading MLB in home runs and batting average.
The two-time AL MVP and reigning home run leader appears to be on his way to leading MLB in more statistical categories this season. While he's still in the middle of his career and it's hard to tell if he will be able to go down alongside the all-time greats at this point in time, he is certainly making his case, especially if he continues on this pace.