2025 MLB Division Previews: National League Central
The NL Central has a well-earned reputation for weakness. Its teams are on a collective 10-series postseason losing streak, and the division hasn’t produced more than one playoff participant since 2021. But at least the teams should provide some regular-season suspense. Last year’s 17-game gap between the first-place Brewers and the last-place Pirates was the smallest in any division.
The Cubs tried to separate themselves from the pack this offseason by acquiring Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker and aggressively adding to their collection of arms. If Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele become a strong one-two punch in the rotation, the Cubs should claim their first full-season playoff berth since 2018.
Milwaukee was FanGraphs’ highest-rated defensive team in the NL last year, had the league’s second-best ERA (3.65) and had a top-five MVP finisher in catcher William Contreras. There may be a limit, however, to what this franchise can accomplish amid its payroll constraints and seemingly constant roster turnover.
Cincinnati displayed admirable urgency this offseason, luring future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona out of retirement. But despite incremental improvement through the trade market, the Reds have little proven star power beyond shortstop Elly De La Cruz and pitcher Hunter Greene. Pittsburgh has 2024 Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes but its biggest offseason move was to acquire infielder Spencer Horwitz, who doesn’t have the glove to excel at second or the bat to thrive at first.
The Cardinals initiated a self-termed “reset” after posting their worst two-year winning percentage (.475) since top executive John Mozeliak first joined St Louis in 1995. He’ll give way by 2026 to team adviser Chaim Bloom, a former Red Sox GM who didn’t exactly endear himself to the Boston faithful.
1. Chicago Cubs (90–72)
Best case: The Cubs cruise to their first playoff berth since 2020. New RF Kyle Tucker signs an extension on the same day as Sammy Sosa’s fence-mending Wrigley homecoming.
Worst case: SS Dansby Swanson continues to decline offensively. Chicago again finishes behind manager Craig Counsell’s former team in Milwaukee to just miss out on a playoff berth.
2. Milwaukee Brewers (83–79)
Best case: Elite D and the bat of OF Jackson Chourio allow second-year manager Pat Murphy to do something no Brewers skipper has ever done: win two playoff series in one season.
Worst case: The lineup, missing Willy Adames, lacks pop, and the rotation is steady but unspectacular. After shoulder surgery, Brandon Woodruff no longer hurls like an ace.
3. Cincinnati Reds (79-83)
Best case: After missing all of 2024 with a shoulder injury, Matt McLain, who hit 16 homers in 89 games as a rookie in ’23, teams with new IF Gavin Lux to give Cincy a playoff-worthy attack.
Worst case: Offseason moves reshuffle a mediocre deck. New skipper Terry Francona heads back to retirement after the Reds’ playoff series win drought extends to 30 years.
4. Pittsburgh Pirates (73–89)
Best case: Oneil Cruz joins the 30–30 club and fully adjusts to center field after showing promise at the position late last year. Paul Skenes wins his first Cy Young Award.
Worst case: Andrew McCutchen’s 17-year career ends with a whimper, and Pittsburgh’s seventh straight losing season prompts firings across the organization.
5. St. Louis Cardinals (72–90)
Best case: The veteran rotation stays healthy and the defense is strong. Former top prospect RF Jordan Walker emulates the success of SS Masyn Wynn (4.9 WAR last year).
Worst case: The pitching staff struggles, lacking strikeout producers. 2B Nolan Gorman (.203 BA, 151 Ks) looks like a bust as he whiffs even more frequently than in 2024.