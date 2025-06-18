Aaron Boone Denies Report of Yankees' Players-Only Meeting After Fifth Straight Loss
There were reports that the New York Yankees held a players-only meeting in the aftermath of Tuesday night's 4–0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, their fifth straight loss and third consecutive shutout defeat.
The Yankees haven't gotten a single run on the board since Saturday's 4–3 loss to the Boston Red Sox, having gone 29 straight innings without scoring. Winless in their last five games, it would certainly stand to reason that players in the team may have held a meeting to try to turn things around.
But according to manager Aaron Boone, no such meeting took place, at least not formally.
"Our guys talk all the time and get together in different formats," Boone said. When asked if it was a closed-doors meeting, Boone said, "No. No."
A usually potent offense, New York's recent slump has been somewhat concerning, but it seems reports of a players-only meeting were exaggerated, at least to some degree.
Cody Bellinger did share with reporters that he had spoken with some teammates about their recent cold spell, saying that he had some "good conversations" after Tuesday's loss.
The Yankees will look to salvage the closeout game of the series against the Angels on Wednesday and avoid being swept in a second consecutive series.