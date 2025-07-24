Aaron Boone Ripped for His Postgame Comment About the Yankees
The New York Yankees played another sloppy game on Wednesday night and their defensive miscues cost them, as they fell to the AL East-leading Blue Jays, 8–4, in Toronto.
The struggling Yankees had a rough series in the field against the Blue Jays, as they committed seven errors over the three-game set. Four of those came Wednesday night. They could have had a fifth one but this misplayed ball by right fielder Cody Bellinger was ruled a triple.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who was ejected from Wednesday night's game after getting in a heated argument with the home plate umpire in seventh inning, defended his team's fielding during his postgame press conference.
"Look, I think we have a very good defensive club, but clearly in the seven games we've played here, not giving them extra outs whether it's through error or not making a play that we need to make, that's cost us in these two series up here where we were really hurt," Boone said.
Here are a few of the error committed by the "very good defensive club."
The Yankees have committed 52 errors on the season, which puts them in the middle of the pack in the AL. That's not horrible, but it's also not great as they are 15–24 in games that they commit at least one error.
Fans, who still can remember the costly miscues in Game 5 of the World Series last year, ripped Boone for his comments:
The Yankees are now 56–46 on the season and sit four games back of the Blue Jays in the AL East.