Aaron Boone Got His Money's Worth After Getting Ejected for Arguing Strikeout Calls
What was already a folly-filled contest between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night was compounded by several missed calls from home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.
After botching a strike three call earlier in the game—and then apologizing for it—Gonzalez rung up Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe in the seventh inning on what was clearly a pitch high out of the zone. Understandably, manager Aaron Boone was none too pleased, and took his frustrations out on the 45-year-old ump before he was ultimately ejected from the game.
Here's a video of Boone's blow up on Gonzalez:
What a scene.
While it may be fair to question the Yankees players' lack of passion this season—as Jomboy Media did earlier this week—it's hard to doubt Boone's. He's always going to stand up for his guys, a trait that's easy to respect.
New York ultimately fell 8-4 to the Blue Jays in a game where they committed four errors, bringing their total to 12 in their season series against Toronto. Now 56-45, the Yankees sit just two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the American League wild-card race.