Aaron Judge Alludes to Juan Soto Getting Booed While Praising Yankees
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge seems intent on following up on historic 2024 season by putting together an even better one this year and couldn't be happier about the uniform he's wearing and organization he's playing for while chasing those gaudy numbers.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today caught up with Judge as he was continuing his power surge over the weekend on Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Judge spoke glowingly of the Yankees and his decision to stay there amid his frenzied free agency courting in late 2022.
“This is where I always wanted to be, especially after getting drafted here," says Judge, who still beams talking about his wife (Samantha) and 4-month-old daughter (Nora) with Father’s Day around the corner. “This is my home. But if I was to look back, and would have signed with the Padres or signed with the Giants, it could be a little different.
“I might have been getting booed like [Juan] Soto, so I’m happy with my decision.
Soto, Judge's teammate on a run to the World Series last season, opted for another borough and the New York Mets this past offseason. The swing-swinging outfielder has been under tremendous pressure to deliver in the opening chapter of his 15-year $765 million deal with the aspiring franchise. He was greeted with a cascade of boos at every opportunity from the Bronx crowd when the two club's played a series earlier this spring.
The expectations for Soto are sky-high. If he were putting up the same type of stats that Judge is currently, the transition and acclimation might have been smoother to this point. Problem is, there aren't many players in the history of the game who posted those—even through the first two months of a season.