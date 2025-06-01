Aaron Judge Gets Honest About How He Felt About Returning to Dodger Stadium
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees returned to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers for the first time since the 2024 World Series this weekend. The Dodgers won the first two games if the Fall Classic in LA on their way to a 4-1 series win. Judge went 4-for-18 in the series with a single home run.
Judge went 2-for-5 and homered at Dodger Stadium on Friday, but the Yankees still lost 8-5. Before the second game of the series on Saturday, Judge spoke with the MLB on Fox crew and was asked by Derek Jeter about how he felt returning to a stadium where he lost a World Series.
"Excited for a new chapter," said Judge. "You know I think that's what it really comes down to. Obviously I feel like any stadium I go to I'm sick about what happened last year. Just excited for the new chapter. We've got a great new team. You know, a lot of new faces. Some veteran guys who have been around the game. Just excited to have them in our clubhouse and wearing the pinstripes."
Interestingly, Judge also referenced a "new chapter" when asked about Juan Soto leaving the Yankees for the Mets in the offseason.
It feels like Judge might not totally enjoy how the old chapters ended.