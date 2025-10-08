SI

Alternate Angle of Aaron Judge's Clutch Home Run is Spectacular

What a shot.

Kyle Koster

Yankee Stadium erupts after Aaron Judge's homer hits foul pole.
Yankee Stadium erupts after Aaron Judge's homer hits foul pole. / New York Yankees on X
The New York Yankees woke up just in time to mount a furious comeback to overcome the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night and a likely hero provided the big blast. Aaron Judge's mammoth three-run homer managed to stay fair and collide with the foul pole, sending Yankee Stadium into a frenzy. Aaron Boone's much-maligned bullpen was stellar and held on for a 9-6 victory to set up another brink-of-elimination test on Wednesday night.

If New York is able to come back and win the series then Judge's homer will be replayed in highlight packages for years to come. But the blast is already surely being replayed on countless computers in the Tri-State area and will probably hinder workplace productivity.

Especially when those pinstripe enthusiasts see this alternate angle shared by the team.

It is pure cinema.

Man, that looks like fun. Imagine being in that exact seat and seeing the ball slowly make its way in your direction, hoping against hope that it would be a game-changing dinger and not simply a loud foul ball.

Magic.

