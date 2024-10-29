Aaron Judge Had Honest Statement About His Struggles After Game 3 Dud
The New York Yankees fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, on Monday night to fall into a 0-3 hole in the World Series. The Dodgers' win in the Bronx put them on the cusp of their second title in the last five seasons.
The disappointing loss for the Yankees in their first World Series home game in 15 years was quite reminiscent of the first two games of the series for star slugger Aaron Judge. Judge went 0-3 at the plate with another strikeout—his seventh in 13 World Series at-bats. He's now batting .088 in the Fall Classic, a total disappearing act from a historic offensive season that saw him hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI.
"You want to be getting the hits. You want to be doing your job, but I'm not doing my job right now," Judge said. "I've got to pick it up."
Judge is running out of time this postseason to burst out of his slump. He's hitting just 6-for-43 (.140) across 12 playoff games and is 3-for-22 (.136) with runners on base and 0-for-10 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position throughout the playoffs. The numbers are staggering for one of the best hitters in baseball.
Game 4 between the Yankees and Dodgers is set for Tuesday night in New York, as the Bronx Bombers look to avoid the catastrophic sweep, while Los Angeles looks to capture another World Series title.