Aaron Judge Had a Hilarious Reaction to Giancarlo Stanton's Leisurely Base Running
The Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-2, on Monday night to win for the third time in their last five games. Four different New York batters hit home runs with the New York Post noting on the back page that the team was benefited as "usual punching bag Twins arrive to fix their woes."
Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run. He also singled in the first inning. A Ben Rice single then advanced him to second base, but being a heads-up runner he saw centerfielder Byron Buxton fumble the ball in center and took third.
So here, presented without further comment, is Giancarlo Stanton going first to third in about as much time as it would take Corbin Carroll or Elly De La Cruz to get there on a triple.
As you can see at the end of the clip Aaron Judge was sufficiently impressed as he pointed both his palms towards the sky to communicate the universal signal for what was that?"