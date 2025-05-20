Corbin Carroll Reached Third on a Triple Before the Ball Was Back in the Infield
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-5, on Monday night. While Shohei Ohtani stole the headlines with his league-leading 17th home run, Corbin Carroll may have turned in the play of the game with a triple in the fourth inning.
Facing a 3-2 count to lead off the inning against Landon Knack, Carroll ripped one down the first-base line into the left field corner. The ball took a favorable bounce towards Teoscar Hernandez who fielded the ball cleanly and hit his cutoff man who had no chance.
Carroll had gone first-to-third in just under 11 seconds. The only person who has done that faster this season is Corbin Carroll. And maybe Elly De La Cruz.
For a little perspective that's about as much time as it took Juan Soto to reach first on a ball that hit off the Green Monster on Monday night.
Whatever your stopwatch says about how fast Carroll made it to third on this hit, the fact that the ball rolled right towards Hernandez is probably the only thing that stopped Carroll from a stand up inside-the-park home run. The ball had barely reached second base by the time Carroll was sliding safely into third.