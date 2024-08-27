Aaron Judge's Yankees Teammates Had Funniest Reaction to His 1000th Career Hit
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge didn't hit a home run but still left his fingerprints all over the club's 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday night. First, Judge flashed the leather in the bottom of the fourth inning, leaping up and robbing Nationals first baseman Andrés Chaparro of a home run, then firing a strong throw into the infield to double up Washington outfielder Dylan Crews for the third out of the inning.
In the top of the ninth inning, Judge reached a milestone, rapping the 1000th hit of his career, leading to an amusing reaction from his teammates in the Yankees dugout.
Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams tossed the baseball into the Yankees dugout, where multiple New York players, in a lighthearted moment, attempted to touch the baseball. First, it was utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera who got his hands on the ball, just as second baseman Gleyber Torres desperately reached out for the souvenir like a fan seeking an autograph.
The ball was then tossed from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who looked at the ball as if it was a golden ticket from the movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Too good.
After the game, Judge, who said he didn't realize the base hit was the 1000th of his career at first, acknowledged how special the milestone is, but indicated there is more work to be done.
"A great accomplishment," Judge said. "It's a blessing to get a chance to play in this game long enough to reach that milestone. But, more work to be done."