Fastest Players to 300 Career Home Runs in MLB History After Aaron Judge Reaches Mark
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has made MLB history— again.
Entering Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Judge, sitting at 299 home runs for his career, was on the doorstep of the 300-home run club, of which 161 players are in. Judge became the 162nd, belting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 10-2 victory. He became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs, having done so after just 955 games, surpassing the previous record, 1,087 games, set by Ralph Kiner back in 1953.
Here's where Judge stands in history along with the other fastest sluggers to 300 career home runs.
The Fewest Games to 300 Career Home Runs in MLB History
Player
Games
Aaron Judge
955
Ralph Kiner
1,087
Ryan Howard
1,093
Juan Gonzalez
1,096
Alex Rodriguez
1,117
Giancarlo Stanton
1,119
Barring an injury, or every manager in MLB collectively deciding not to pitch to him again this season— not out of the question given how good he's been (I kid)— Judge was almost certainly going to hit his 300th career home run before he reached Kiner's all-time record of 1,087 career games played.
Judge indeed hit his 300th career home run after just 955 games played, knocking Kiner's record of 1,087 contests out of the water and becoming the fastest player to 300 career home runs in terms of fewest games played.
However, that's not the only record Judge has set upon joining the 300-home run club.
Hall of Famer Babe Ruth needed the fewest at-bats to hit 300 career home runs, logging just 3,831 before reaching the mark. Judge needed 400 fewer at-bats than Ruth, belting the 300th home run of his career in his 3,431st at-bat.
Judge is now officially the fastest player to join the 300 home run club, both in terms of the fewest games and at-bats needed.