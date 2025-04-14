Mike Trout Had Three-Word Response to Aaron Judge Becoming Captain of Team USA
Aaron Judge was announced as the captain of Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Monday. Judge will officially make his debut at the World Baseball Classic next year as the leader for Team USA.
"Getting the chance to represent and be the captain is something that [Mike Trout] did last time and is a pretty special honor," Judge said on MLB Network.
After Judge was announced as the next captain, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said he told the news Mike Trout beforehand. Trout, Team USA's captain in 2023, responded of Judge becoming captain: "He should be."
Judge shook his head in response with a slight smile. "That's what it's all about, the recognition from your peers," Judge said. "Especially from Mike Trout, who's the greatest player in the game and has been since I came into the league and before I came into the league. Hearing that from the best, I'm still hoping he's on the team. He better be out there patrolling the outfield with me. I know we both play right field. That's what it's all about, just recognition from your peers. They go through the grind on a daily basis. They know what it's all about, it's pretty special."
The Yankees outfielder and two-time American League MVP will now lead Team USA, which is looking to win its second gold at the World Baseball Classic. Team USA finished in silver in 2023, losing to Team Japan, which has won gold at three of the five World Baseball Classics.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on March 5 next year.