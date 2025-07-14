Aaron Judge Has Surprising Stance on ABS Technology Coming to MLB
The Automatic Ball and Strike System (ABS) will be in use for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, and could potentially serve as a preview for the new technology to make its way to MLB as soon as next season.
ABS has been in use in the minor leagues for several seasons and was recently brought to spring training. It will now be used in the All-Star Game as MLB continues to test the technology before bringing it to the majors. Ahead of Tuesday's game, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred even indicated that the All-Star Game will serve as a major test for whether the ABS system is officially implemented next season.
There are varying opinions across MLB on the ABS technology getting implemented to the majors. Star New York Yankees outfielder and two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge is one player that appreciates the human element an umpire brings.
"I think it's just new," Judge said on The Pat McAfee Show. "Anything that's new, people are gonna have their opinions, gonna hate on a little bit. I still love the human element of the game. That's kind of been my thing growing up. I don't know if it's old school or not, but I just love having the umpire back there, the human feel. I know it's coming in the next couple years, so we just gotta get used to it."
Though Judge seems to prefer umpires, he is cognizant that he and other players will simply have to get used to the new system.
Manfred did say that even with the ABS, the role of umpires will be "preserved" in the game. Regardless, their roles won't be the same with the new technology in use, and the shift will be a major change for the league's players over the coming seasons.