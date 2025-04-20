SI

Aaron Judge Flatly Summed Up Umpire's 'Missed' Call on Would-Be Home Run

The Yankees slugger was robbed of his eight dinger of the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick

Judge was robbed of a home run in the Yankees' 4-0 win over the Rays on Sunday. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was seemingly robbed of his eighth home run of the season on Sunday afternoon during his team's 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. After the 32-year-old launched what looked to be a fair ball to deep left field in the top of the 8th inning, the umpire crew ruled the hit foul and, upon further review, upheld it.

Judge's manager, Aaron Boone, ripped the blown call after the game, calling it "remarkable" that they missed it. Judge himself—while bluntly summing up what had happened—decided to take a more measured approach.

"It was a fair ball," he told reporters. "It's just tough in a situation like this, in a Minor League park where the foul poles aren't that high."

For context, the Rays are playing at Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field this season due to damage at Tropicana Field from Hurricane Milton. The park typically serves as the Yankees' spring training facility as well as the home to the Rays' Single-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons.

"They missed it and we're just got to move on," Judge said.

With their win on Sunday, New York moved to 14-8 on the season as they sit in first place in the American League East. They're now headed to Cleveland on Monday to take on the Guardians, with first pitch from Progressive Field set for 6:10 p.m.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

