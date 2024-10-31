Actor Wendell Pierce Says Yankees Fans Caused Him to Leave World Series Game 5 Early
Given that the New York Yankees blew a 5–0 lead in Game 5 of the World Series and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yankee Stadium, most of the game's attendees likely had a bad time.
However, actor Wendell Pierce had a particularly unfortunate experience. The acclaimed film, stage, and television star said he left the game because Yankees fans threw objects at him.
"Unfortunately I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan and people were throwing things at me. Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything," Pierce said. "The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the ugliness of humanity."
Pierce further lamented that his experience had ruined a fantastic World Series for him, shouting out New York pitcher Gerrit Cole and center fielder Aaron Judge along with Los Angeles pitcher Jack Flaherty and first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Pierce is best known for his role as Detective William "Bunk" Moreland on HBO's The Wire; he also won a Tony Award in 2012 for his work as a producer.
However, his fame could not buy him leeway with Yankees fans—who have already faced poor collective press after a highly publicized fan-interference incident in Game 4.