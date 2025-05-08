SI

Rafael Devers Emphatically Puts Foot Down With Red Sox Asking Him to Play 1B

Ryan Phillips

Rafael Devers had 28 home runs and 83 RBIs while slugging .516 during the 2024 season for the Boston Red Sox.
Rafael Devers doesn't want to keep switching positions.

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly approached Devers about moving back to being a field player after turning him into a full-time designated hitter this season. Devers previously played third base and moved off the position when Boston acquired Alex Bregman this offseason.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reports Devers is unwilling to play first base.

McCaffrey reports, "Rafael Devers says he’s not willing to play first base. Doesn’t understand why the team wants him to move again after asking him to change positions in spring training. He said things are fine in the clubhouse but he’s clearly frustrated with Breslow."

Devers initially balked at moving off third base when the team signed Bregman (something teammates supported him in), though he later agreed to the switch. It's clear there are still some raw feelings there.

The Red Sox signed Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million deal before the 2023 season, so it is imperative they repair their relationship with the three-time All-Star.

So far this season, Devers is slashing .255/.379/.455 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

Ryan Phillips
