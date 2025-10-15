SI

Red Sox Third Baseman Alex Bregman Makes Decision on Player Option

As anticipated, the 31-year-old will test free agency.

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will test free agency.
Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will utilize his player option and opt out of the three-year, $120 million contract he signed in spring training with Boston and will test free agency this winter, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 31-year-old Bregman hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI in his lone season in Boston. The Red Sox are expected to be a major player (and potential favorite) to re-sign Bregman, but Heyman mentioned that he will have other suitors. The Blue Jays and Mariners—the two teams remaining in the ALCS—as well as the Tigers, are expected to be interested in signing the veteran.

Bregman was offered $171.5 million over six years by the Tigers last offseason, which would have reunited him with A.J. Hinch, his former manager in Houston. Instead, Bregman opted for a three-year deal with the Red Sox that included multiple opt-outs.

