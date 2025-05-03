Alex Cora Had Such a Scary Description of Knee Injury That Hospitalized Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas seemingly routinely sprinted down the line to try to beat the throw on a short ground ball in the second inning on Friday night. After touching the bag, he stumbled, falling to the ground. Moments later, he'd be on a stretcher heading for the hospital. An obviously scary situation for the Boston player.
After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora spoke about the injury, admitting the obvious that it was, "significant." He also described the moments after the fall in sobering terms:
“It seemed like he was in shock, to be honest with you,” said Cora, per MassLive. “He said it right away, that he didn’t feel it. It’s tough. He worked so hard. We want him on the field. It was a hustle play, too and that happened.”
The manager added that the team hopes to be able to deliver more information on Saturday after Casas undergoes some testing on the injured leg. Based on the circumstances, it would be a surprise if Casas didn't miss significant time, but tests will give the team clearer information.
Hopefully, a speedy recovery is ahead for Casas. He posted a .491 OPS in the first 20 games of the year but had come along nicely at the plate with an .837 in the eight games since.