SI

Alex Cora Had Such a Scary Description of Knee Injury That Hospitalized Triston Casas

Cora called the injury 'significant.'

Josh Wilson

Casas remained in the hospital after the game
Casas remained in the hospital after the game / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas seemingly routinely sprinted down the line to try to beat the throw on a short ground ball in the second inning on Friday night. After touching the bag, he stumbled, falling to the ground. Moments later, he'd be on a stretcher heading for the hospital. An obviously scary situation for the Boston player.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora spoke about the injury, admitting the obvious that it was, "significant." He also described the moments after the fall in sobering terms:

“It seemed like he was in shock, to be honest with you,” said Cora, per MassLive. “He said it right away, that he didn’t feel it. It’s tough. He worked so hard. We want him on the field. It was a hustle play, too and that happened.”

The manager added that the team hopes to be able to deliver more information on Saturday after Casas undergoes some testing on the injured leg. Based on the circumstances, it would be a surprise if Casas didn't miss significant time, but tests will give the team clearer information.

Hopefully, a speedy recovery is ahead for Casas. He posted a .491 OPS in the first 20 games of the year but had come along nicely at the plate with an .837 in the eight games since.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB