Alex Verdugo Chalks Up Mookie Betts Incident in Game 4 to Passion of Yankees Fans
Alex Verdugo doesn't seem to be too bothered about the fan interference incident involving Mookie Betts in Game 4 of the World Series.
The sports world is still talking about the two fans who interfered with Betts on a foul popup on Tuesday night. One man reached into Betts's glove and ripped the ball out, while another grabbed the right fielder's other arm. Both men were ejected and then later banned from attending Game 5.
When meeting with the media before Game 5, Verdugo downplayed the incident and chalked it up to the passion of Yankees fans.
He said, "Maybe one of the more extreme [ones], kinda trying to rip a ball out. But at the same time, that's kind of New York, I feel like that's what you expect here ... You expect some unique things. At the end of the the day, I didn't feel it was too serious."
Verdugo also said he wouldn't be up in arms if the fans were allowed to attend Game 5, which will be the Yankees' final home game no matter if they win or lose.
"It is what it is," Verdugo said. "I wouldn't have any problem if they were here today or if they weren't."
That's certainly a new take on the situation. Most have roundly condemned the fans for their actions but Verdugo seems to be shrugging them off.
It's worth noting, Verdugo is a former Dodger and was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Betts before the 2020 season.