Yankees Release Statement Banning Fans Who Interfered With Mookie Betts in Game 4
The New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series have officially been banned from Yankee Stadium.
On Wednesday, the Yankees issued a statement announcing the two fans, identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, will not be allowed to attend Game 5 despite having tickets.
The incident came as Betts jumped at the wall in foul territory to catch a popup hit by Gleyber Torres. Capobianco grabbed Betts's glove and pried the ball out with both hands. Peter also grabbed Betts. The All-Star outfielder was furious and Torres was immediately ruled out by right-field umpire Mark Carlson.
The Yankees' statement reads, in part:
"Last night two fans were ejected form Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every even held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised.
"Tonight marks the final home game of (the) year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk.
"The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity."
Capobianco is a season ticket holder and was planning to attend Game 5. He and Peter now will not be allowed to attend. There is no word if they are banned for future games after the World Series.