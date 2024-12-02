All-Star Reliever Clay Holmes Drawing Interest in Free Agency As Starting Pitcher
Former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes could be making the move from the bullpen to the starting rotation in 2025.
The veteran reliever has reportedly garnered interest in free agency from various teams, some of which are considering utilizing him as a starting pitcher, according to Joel Sherman of the NY Post. Among those teams is the New York Mets, who are looking to fortify their rotation after last season's late run and subsequent postseason push.
Holmes, 31, has made 307 relief appearances in his career. He's started just four games and hasn't made a start since 2018, shortly after he debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Holmes spent the last four seasons with the New York Yankees, where he made two All-Star appearances and registered a 2.69 ERA and 74 saves across 220 appearances.
He could be the latest in a line of recent relief pitchers who have transitioned into starters, including San Diego Padres star Michael King, San Francisco Giants flamethrower Jordan Hicks and Kansas City Royals Cy Young candidate Seth Lugo, among others. Holmes, like the aforementioned pitchers, boasts a variety of pitches, both fastballs and breaking balls, which makes him a strong candidate to work out of the starting rotation.
The Mets and owner Steve Cohen already added to their pitching rotation on Sunday, agreeing to a two-year deal with right-hander Frankie Montas. They are also still in pursuit of Juan Soto, who remains the top prize in free agency.