Full Schedule of MLB All-Star Week Events, Including Home Run Derby
The Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star game at Truist Park in Cumberland, Ga. next week, but the game is far from the only thing happening as the baseball world gathers for the Midsummer Classic.
There will be events in and around the park all weekend through the game. You can watch celebrities play softball, see future MLB All-Stars either get drafted or participate in the Futures Game and even judge the outfit every player wears to the park ahead of the game on Tuesday night.
Here's the full schedule of events and where you can watch them.
Saturday, July 12th
All-Star Futures Game
What Time: 4 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: MLB Network and MLB.com
Future All-Stars will be on display as the top players in minor league baseball get together for their own game. Current All-Stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., and Fernando Tatís Jr. are among the star players who've appeared in the game in the past. This year's coaching staffs are made up of Atlanta Braves greats like Chipper Jones, Marquisse Grissom and Fred McGriff. You can see the full rosters here.
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
What Time: After Futures Game
Where to Watch: MLB.com
A very random mix of local and national celebrities will get together for five innings of softball. Athletes like Jennie Finch, CC Sabathia, Harry Douglas, Jordan Chiles, Natasha Watley and Terrell Owens will be joined by a number of actors, musicians and influencers as well as the "Capital One Bank Guy." Jermaine Dupri and Javy Lopez will act as the team managers.
Sunday, July 13th
MLB Draft
When: 6 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com
While the entire league is gathered baseball will hold its annual amateur draft, which begins on Sunday with the first three rounds, compensatory rounds, competitive balance rounds and prospect promotion incentive selections and continues with rounds four through 20 on Monday. Picks will be made at the Coca-Cola Roxy which is located adjacent to the Braves' home stadium, Truist Park. The Colorado Rockies hold the top pick in the draft.
Monday, July 14th
Home Run Derby
When: 8 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Eight of baseball's best home run hitters will compete for a fancy chain. All eight players will hit at least once with the top four hitters then advancing to one-on-one semifinals. Winner of those matchups move on to the final. You can see the full list of the 2025 Home Run Derby participants here as well as a complete list of past winner here.
Tuesday, July 15th
All-Star Red Carpet Show
When: 2 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: MLB Network, MLB.com
All-Stars will arrive at the game via The Battery, the shopping center at Truist Park. One MLB All-Star will win "best-dressed."
MLB All-Star Game
When: Broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: Fox
The Midsummer Classic will air on Fox with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call. The first All-Star game took place in 1933 and the American League enters this year's game with a 48-44-2 lead in the series and have won 10 of the last 11 All-Star games.