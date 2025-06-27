SI

Angels Manager Ron Washington Will Remain on Medical Leave During 2025 Season

The manager stepped away from the team last week because of health issues.

Madison Williams

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington watches batting practice.
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington watches batting practice. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will remain away from the team for the remainder of the season due to a medical issue, the team announced on Friday.

The 73-year-old stepped away from the team last Friday because of health reasons. The team has not detailed the reasons for Washington's absence. Bench coach Ray Montgomery will remain the Angels' interim coach in the meantime.

In 2025, Washington's second year with the Angels, the team has posted a 40-40 record thus far. The Angels finished last in the American League West last season with a 63-99 record.

As a manager, Washington is primarily known for his stint with the Texas Rangers from 2007 to '14. He guided the Rangers to their first two pennants in 2010 and 2011, and remains the club's all-time winningest skipper.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB