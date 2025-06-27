Angels Manager Ron Washington Will Remain on Medical Leave During 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will remain away from the team for the remainder of the season due to a medical issue, the team announced on Friday.
The 73-year-old stepped away from the team last Friday because of health reasons. The team has not detailed the reasons for Washington's absence. Bench coach Ray Montgomery will remain the Angels' interim coach in the meantime.
In 2025, Washington's second year with the Angels, the team has posted a 40-40 record thus far. The Angels finished last in the American League West last season with a 63-99 record.
As a manager, Washington is primarily known for his stint with the Texas Rangers from 2007 to '14. He guided the Rangers to their first two pennants in 2010 and 2011, and remains the club's all-time winningest skipper.