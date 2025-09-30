Angels Not Bringing Back Managers Ron Washington or Ray Montgomery for 2026 Season
Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery will both not return as the Angels manager for the 2026 season, The Athletic's Sam Blum reported on Tuesday.
Washington stepped away from the team back in June because of health reasons. It was later revealed that he underwent quadruple bypass surgery to remove blockages from his heart valves, via MLB's Rhett Bollinger. He led the Angels starting in 2024. Montgomery took over as interim manager for the rest of the season. Los Angeles missed the MLB playoffs with a 72-90 record.
At 73 years old, it's very possible Washington's career as an MLB manager could be over, especially depending on his health issues. He is most known for his stint with the Rangers from 2007-14, during which he won two pennants. But, there isn't an official word on Washington's future in the league.
Washington did recently express his desire to return to the Angels manager role in 2026, via Blum. Since that isn't a possibility now, maybe another MLB team will pick him up.
Washington's two-year contract with the Angels ended after this season with a club option for the 2026 season. The Angels will not pick up his club option. Montgomery, who was serving as the team's bench coach since 2021, will be let go from the organization. He put up a 26-34 record as interim manager.