Angels Continue Busy November With Yusei Kikuchi Deal
The MLB's most active team in free agency so far hasn't been the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the L.A. area's other team, the Angels. General manager Perry Minasian has been actively adding pieces as the team seeks to snap its MLB-worst playoff drought, which dates back to 2014. The latest addition, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post: veteran left-handed starting pitcher Yukei Kikuchi.
Kikuchi heads to L.A. on a three-year, $63 million deal, Heyman reports. The one-time All-Star began the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays before being dealt to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline.
Kikuchi finished 2024 with a 9–10 record and 4.05 ERA but was excellent after his move to the Astros, posting a 5–1 record and 2.7 ERA in 10 starts. His 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in Houston would have been his highest mark across a full season.
After beginning his career in Japan, Kikuchi spent his first three MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners, making his only All-Star Game in 2021.
The Angels have been aggressive throughout the offseason. They dealt for Atlanta Braves slugger Jorge Soler in late October, and have signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks and infielder Kevin Newman among others so far.
In its first season after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, the Angels finished at the bottom of the AL West at 63–99, the second-worst record in the American League in 2024.