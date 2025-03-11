Anthony Volpe's Dad Had Such a Meaningful Gift for Son's Teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Spring training for the New York Yankees has not exactly gone according to plan.
Ace Gerritt Cole is going to miss the 2025 season after getting Tommy John surgery, and injuries are mounting up further through the rotation and lineup, affecting outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Reinforcements do not appear to be on the way.
So yeah, things could be going better.
But despite the spell of injuries, there’s still plenty of team-building happening amongst the Yankees through spring training, and some of it is coming by way of card collecting.
As card seller Cowbell Cards shared on social media, Michael Volpe, father of Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, purchased a card that featured the signatures of both his son and his teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.
When the seller asked if Volpe was related to the Yankees star, he said that he was, but admitted the card was for Jazz.
Given the injuries to the Yankees’ rotation, Volpe and Chisholm will have to be on their game both on defense and at the plate to start the season. At least we know the vibes seem solid.