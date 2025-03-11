SI

Anthony Volpe's Dad Had Such a Meaningful Gift for Son's Teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Card collecting brings families and teammates together.

Tyler Lauletta

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. is congratulated by shortstop Anthony Volpe.
New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. is congratulated by shortstop Anthony Volpe. / Dave Nelson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spring training for the New York Yankees has not exactly gone according to plan.

Ace Gerritt Cole is going to miss the 2025 season after getting Tommy John surgery, and injuries are mounting up further through the rotation and lineup, affecting outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Reinforcements do not appear to be on the way.

So yeah, things could be going better.

But despite the spell of injuries, there’s still plenty of team-building happening amongst the Yankees through spring training, and some of it is coming by way of card collecting.

As card seller Cowbell Cards shared on social media, Michael Volpe, father of Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, purchased a card that featured the signatures of both his son and his teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.

When the seller asked if Volpe was related to the Yankees star, he said that he was, but admitted the card was for Jazz.

Given the injuries to the Yankees’ rotation, Volpe and Chisholm will have to be on their game both on defense and at the plate to start the season. At least we know the vibes seem solid.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/MLB