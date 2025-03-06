SI

Yankees' Brian Cashman Gives Discouraging Injury Updates on Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Gil

The Yankees will be without both players for a while.

Liam McKeone

Stanton will begin the 2025 season on the injured list
The New York Yankees' 2025 season hasn't gotten off to the best of starts in regards to health. Giancarlo Stanton's status has been up in the air throughout spring training and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil suffered a high-grade lat strain. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman offered updates on both players' health and those hoping for optimistic news emerged disappointed.

On Stanton, Cashman revealed the slugger had received injections in both arms as he deals with tennis elbow in both his elbows. And while the GM refused to get specific about a timeline for the 35-year-old's return, Cashman acknowledged it wouldn't be in the near term.

In regards to Gil, Cashman was more concrete about when the team hopes the righty will get back on the mound. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound as though it'll be for a while. Cashman said the Yankees are hopeful Gil can return to the pinstripes in the summertime, and at minimum, Gil is looking at a six-week recovery time until he can start throwing again.

Not great for New York. But the players can grow beards now (pending management approval) so there's that!

