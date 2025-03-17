Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for 2024 World Series Documentary 'Fight for Glory'
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees met last fall in the World Series for the 12th time in MLB history. It was a matchup that featured two of baseball's biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, but the star power went well beyond those headliners as the matchup featured two of the highest payrolls in MLB history.
While the Dodgers ultimately won the series 4-1, the first three games were very close and a Shohei Ohtani injury added some extra drama to the proceedings. Now, fans will be able to relive it all in a new Apple TV+ three-part documentary called "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series."
The series, which promises to "take viewers deeper than ever into the Fall Classic, capturing the intensity, drama, and defining moments of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as they reignite one of baseball’s most storied rivalries in pursuit of a World Series Championship," was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced by Derek Jeter, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.
You can watch the trailer below:
The series premiers on Apple TV+ on March 28th.