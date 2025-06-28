Astros Fans Give Kyle Tucker Standing Ovation in His Return to Houston
Kyle Tucker made his return to Daikin Park on Friday night as his new squad, the Chicago Cub, faced his former club, the Houston Astros.
As Tucker walked up to home plate for his first at-bat of the game in the first inning, the baseball stadium erupted in cheers as the Astros fans gave their former player a standing ovation. Tucker took his batting helmet off and tipped it to the crowd as a thank you.
Tucker spent his entire MLB career from 2018 to '24 with the Astros before the team traded him to the Cubs in December. He was a three-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champion with the Astros, so there will always be a special connection between him and the franchise.
Tucker's having a standout first season with the Cubs, averaging .287/.395/.527 across 80 games. He started off his season by hitting four home runs in four consecutive games, a personal record for him.
It's a big year for Tucker and the Cubs as Chicago sits on top of the NL Central standings with a 48-33 record.