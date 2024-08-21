Astros Hit Odd Ground Rule Double After Ball Got Wedged in Minute Maid Park Fence
Here's one you don't see everyday.
During the Houston Astros' matchup against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday evening, third baseman Shay Whitcomb hit a truly bizarre ground rule double that you'll need to see to believe.
Up against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, Whitcomb got a hold of a pitch and blasted it out to left-center field. The ball was hit hard off the wall, but it never actually careened off the fence. Instead, the ball wedged itself into the metal fence above the bullpens, getting stuck there and thus becoming unplayable.
As such, Whitcomb was awarded a ground rule double, securing the strangest two bases of his career.
Whitcomb may have missed a home run by a matter of feet, but he'll certainly be pleased with that piece of hitting, picking up two bags in the strangest of ways.
It's not the only head-scratching ground rule double at Minute Maid Park of late. Just last week, Jose Altuve was awarded two bases after his line drive burst straight through the scoreboard in the outfield.