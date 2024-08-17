Jose Altuve Somehow Hit Ground Rule Double Through the Wall at Minute Maid Park
Not all ground rule doubles in MLB are created equally.
Most ground rule doubles occur when a ball lands in fair territory and bounces over the outfield wall. Occasionally, a ground rule double is called when a baseball deflects off a player's body or glove and winds up in the bleachers. But what Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve did Friday night at Minute Maid Park might never be done again.
In the second inning of the Astros' series opener against the Chicago White Sox, Altuve mashed a pitch off starter Garrett Crochet into left field. The ball, measured at a speed of 108.4 mph off the bat, didn't slow down and exited the field by punching itself right through the manual scoreboard.
A scoreboard operator peeked through the baseball-created hole to show the Minute Maid Park crowd that he had snagged the baseball.
You truly never know what you'll see at the ballpark every night.
The Astros, who entered Friday's game 65–55, have won eight of their last 10 games to take a commanding lead in the AL West, a division they have won three straight years.